Sudan's pro-democracy groups make surprise call for rallies on Sunday

Sudan’s pro-democracy groups have called for more rallies on Sunday to protest against military rule.

The surprise decision is designed to increase pressure on Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan to step aside more than two months after he led a takeover that upended the country’s democratic transition.

The next round of demonstrations was originally planned for later this week.

Sudanese protesters during a rally in Khartoum on December 30, 2021. Reuters

“Let us make it a year of continuing and effective resistance; a graveyard for the arrogant tyrants and all those who oppress our glorious people,” the Sudanese Professionals’ Association said, joining the Resistance Committees in calling for rallies on Sunday.

They plan to march on the Republican Palace in Khartoum, the country’s Nile-side seat of power.

The two groups have mobilised dozens of protests against military rule since the October 25 coup against a civilian-led transitional government. They were also behind four months of protests against former dictator Omar Al Bashir, forcing the military to remove him in April 2019.

A wounded Sudanese protester during anti-coup rallies on December 19, 2021. AFP

In an address on Saturday night to mark Sudan's 66th independence anniversary, Gen Al Burhan said the country was facing existential threats that could not be ignored and called for dialogue to end the political crisis. He gave no specifics.

Separately, a statement issued after a meeting on Saturday night of the military-led Security and Defence Council appeared to absolve security forces of responsibility for the killing of more than 50 people during protests since October 25. Hundreds of others were injured as security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets, stun grenades and live rounds to disperse protesters.

“The council commended the efforts made by the security agencies and the wisdom they have shown in dealing with security threats,” said the statement issued by the Sovereignty Council, in theory a collective presidency led by Gen Al Burhan.

The military chief dismissed the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok when he seized power in October. He reinstated him on November 21 and authorised him to form a new government of independent technocrats. The deal cost Mr Hamdok his credibility with the pro-democracy movement that once supported him but now label him as a traitor.

Mr Hamdok has yet to form a government amid persistent speculation that he intends to step down.

Responding to the call for rallies on Sunday, security forces on Saturday night blocked bridges across the Nile that connect the sprawling capital, according to witnesses and photos shared online. The tactic prevents protesters from gathering in numbers large enough to push through lines of security forces.

Sunday’s rallies come only days after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum. At least five protesters were killed on Thursday and nearly 300 were injured.

Witnesses said security forces used unusually excessive force on Thursday, beating up children, chasing protesters on to side streets, firing tear gas in hospitals treating the wounded and stopping ambulances from ferrying the injured.

They said the methods were similar to those used against protesters during the uprising against Al Bashir that began in December 2018.