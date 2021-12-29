Tunisia to investigate death of Beji Caid Essebsi after food poisoning claims

President Essebsi, 92, died in a military hospital in Tunis after falling ill

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi waves to his supporters during the launch of his party Nidaa Tounes' congress in the coastal city of Monastir, about 160 kilometres south of the capital Tunis, on April 6, 2019. / AFP / FETHI BELAID
Ismaeel Naar
Dec 29, 2021

Tunisia’s justice minister has officially requested an investigation into the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi, according to the official spokesman for the country’s court of appeals.

Justice Minister Leila Jaffel officially submitted her request to the Tunisian public prosecutor.

Tunisia's president Beji Caid Essebsi dies, aged 92

Essebsi died in a military hospital in Tunis on July 25, 2019 at the age of 92.

Habib Tarkhani, spokesman for the Tunisian court of appeals, told the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency that the attorney general at the appeals court has already authorised the republic's attorney at the Court of First Instance in Tunis to open an investigation into the circumstances of the president’s death.

Essebsi played a major role in the North African country’s transition to democracy after a revolution in 2011.

A month prior to his death, Essebsi spent a week in hospital after suffering what authorities described as a “severe health crisis”.

In recent weeks, Essebsi’s son Hafez has been claiming during television interviews that his father had fallen ill as a result of food poisoning, which may have contributed to his death. The claim recently gained popularity among Tunisians, prompting the justice minister’s recent decision.

