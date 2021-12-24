Bethlehem marks second Christmas under pall of pandemic

The biblical birthplace of Jesus celebrates with small crowds of locals instead of thousands of faithful from all over the world

Associated Press
Dec 24, 2021

The town of Bethlehem marked a second Christmas Eve hit by coronavirus on Friday, with small crowds and grey, gloomy weather dampening celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel, the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank, kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year.

The ban is meant to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which has shaken Christmas celebrations around the world.

Instead, local authorities were counting on the Holy Land’s small Christian community to lift spirits.

Bethlehem’s mayor, Tony Salman, said the town was optimistic that 2021 would be better than last year’s Christmas, when even local residents stayed at home due to lockdown restrictions.

Bethlehem planned a return of its traditional marching band parades and street celebrations.

“Last year our festival was virtual, but this year it will be face to face with popular participation,” Mr Salman said.

Christmas 2021: what does Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem look like today?
Christians in Oman gloomy as Omicron overshadows Christmas

Police erected barricades early on Friday as scout bands marched through Manger Square banging drums and holding flags before the expected arrival from Jerusalem of Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land.

He was due to celebrate Midnight Mass at the nearby Church of the Nativity, which houses the grotto where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.

About 100 tourists, nearly all of them Palestinians, milled about behind the barricades to celebrate the occasion.

Before the pandemic, Bethlehem would host thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world, bringing a strong dose of holiday spirit to the town and a huge jolt to the local economy.

The loss of international tourism has hit Bethlehem’s hotels, restaurants and gift shops especially hard.

Updated: December 24th 2021, 2:37 PM
MENABethlehemChristmas
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Bethlehem marks second Christmas under pall of pandemic
An image that illustrates this article Young Iraqi film students tell their own stories from Mosul - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Saudi-led coalition destroys nine Houthi weapons depots in Yemen
An image that illustrates this article Sudan's pro-democracy groups call for unity ahead of renewed protests