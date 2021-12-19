Two rockets fired at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone

Two rockets were fired at Baghdad's Green Zone early on Sunday, Iraq's security forces said.

“The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets,” the authorities said. “The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles.”

A security source told AFP that the rocket that was shot down fell near the US embassy, while the second came down roughly 500 metres away.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, dozens of rocket assaults or drone bomb attacks have been launched on US troops and interests in Iraq.

The attacks are rarely claimed but are routinely blamed on pro-Iran factions in the country.

This latest rocket salvo comes after Iraq this week announced the end of the combat mission on its territory by the coalition led by Washington.

But roughly 2,500 US troops and 1,000 coalition soldiers will remain to train, advise and assist Iraqi forces.

Pro-Iran factions are calling for the departure of all US forces stationed in the country.

The attack also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the departure of US troops from Iraq, after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Washington later sent troops to the country to fight ISIS, which captured large parts of Iraqi territory in a lightning offensive.

At the beginning of November, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi escaped unharmed from an unclaimed drone bomb attack on his official residence in the Green Zone.

In September, a drone attack hit Erbil's international airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, where there is a base hosting coalition troops.