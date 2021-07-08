Iraq: three rockets fired at US embassy in Green Zone

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraq early on Thursday, the Iraqi army have said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria.

The embassy itself was not hit, the army said, but three nearby places in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone were.

One rocket landed near the headquarters of the National Security Agency, the second in a public square and the third on the outskirts of a residential area damaging a resident's car, the Iraqi military said.

بالساعة ٢٠٠ قامت مجموعة خارجة عن القانون باستهداف المنطقة الخضراء في بغداد بثلاثة صواريخ كاتيوشا، سقط الصاروخ الاول قرب مقر جهاز الامن الوطني، والثاني في ساحة الاحتفالات، فيما سقط صاروخ اخر قرب منطقة الشيخ عمر في حي سكني، مما ادى الى أضرار بعجلة احد المواطنين... pic.twitter.com/scdPUMWhHk — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) July 8, 2021

A spate of recent attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq has been blamed on pro-Iranian armed groups within a state-sponsored paramilitary force.

US forces, who have 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq as part of an international anti-ISIS group coalition, have been targeted almost 50 times this year in the country, but the past few days have seen an increase in the frequency of attacks.

On Wednesday, 14 rockets were fired at an airbase hosting American troops in the western province of Anbar, causing minor injuries to two personnel, the coalition and Iraqi military said.

.@SecMedCell confirms that OMG rocket launcher at AAAB caused damages to local homes and a Mosque. https://t.co/VdqYqhAxyq — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 7, 2021

A Shiite militant group called Revenge of Al Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility and vowed to defeat the “brutal occupation”, according to the US-based SITE intelligence group, which monitors extremist groups.

The militant group is named after Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis of Iraq's Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary alliance, who was killed in a US drone strike early last year along with the revered Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, SITE said.

Late last month, the US carried out air strikes against pro-Iran fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

The rockets on Wednesday “landed on the base and perimeter” of the Ain Al Assad base, coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto tweeted, adding that local homes and a mosque were also damaged.

Iraqi security forces said the rocket launcher had been hidden inside a lorry carrying bags of flour.

Similar attacks happened earlier this week.

READ MORE Bomb-laden drones hit airport in northern Iraq

On Monday night, US forces shot down an armed drone above the embassy, according to Iraqi security officials.

American defence systems fired rockets into the air in the capital, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos had taken out an explosive-laden drone.

Just hours earlier, rockets had also been fired towards Ain Al Assad.

Asked about the renewed violence, state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters: “These attacks reflect and are representative of the threat that Iran-backed militias present fundamentally to Iraq's sovereignty and to Iraq's stability.”

Syria 'drone attacks'

Across the border in Syria, where pro-Iran fighters have fought alongside the Damascus regime in the decade-old civil war, Kurdish-led forces also reported attempted attacks near a coalition base.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said they repelled drone attacks near the base in the Omar oilfield in the country's east, in the second such operation in days.

“Our front-line forces against IS and coalition forces in the area of the Omar oilfield dealt with drone attacks,” it said, adding that the drones had caused no damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria, said pro-Iran militias had probably launched the drones from a rural area outside the town of Al Mayadeen south-west of the oilfield.

It was the second such attack in days, after the SDF reported “two unidentified rocket-propelled grenades landed on the western side of the Al Omar oilfield” late on Sunday, which caused no casualties.

Pro-Iranian militias also fired several shells at Al Omar on Monday last week, causing damage but no casualties, the Observatory said.

The US launched air strikes the previous night against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

Sohr said at least five “Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters” were killed in the strikes on the Syrian side of the border.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

UAE-based players Goodlands Riders: Jamshaid Butt, Ali Abid, JD Mahesh, Vibhor Shahi, Faizan Asif, Nadeem Rahim Rose Hill Warriors: Faraz Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Thabreez Ali, Janaka Chathuranga, Muzammil Afridi, Ameer Hamza

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

Kalra's feat Becomes fifth batsman to score century in U19 final

Becomes second Indian to score century in U19 final after Unmukt Chand in 2012

Scored 122 in youth Test on tour of England

Bought by Delhi Daredevils for base price of two million Indian rupees (Dh115,000) in 2018 IPL auction

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

RESULTS 2.15pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Shawall, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer) 2.45pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Anna Bella Aa, Fabrice Veron, Abdelkhir Adam 3.15pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,200m Winner AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 3.45pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m Winner Taajer, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 4.15pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 (D) 1,700m Winner Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri 4.45pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m Winner Maqaadeer, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson

THE DETAILS Kaala Dir: Pa. Ranjith Starring: Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Easwari Rao, Nana Patekar Rating: 1.5/5

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Funchal via Lisbon, with a connecting flight with Air Portugal. Economy class returns cost from Dh3,845 return including taxes. The trip The WalkMe app can be downloaded from the usual sources. If you don’t fancy doing the trip yourself, then Explore offers an eight-day levada trails tour from Dh3,050, not including flights. The hotel There isn’t another hotel anywhere in Madeira that matches the history and luxury of the Belmond Reid's Palace in Funchal. Doubles from Dh1,400 per night including taxes.

