Iraq moves to increase petrol prices by up to 30 per cent

The Iraqi government announced an increase in fuel prices by up to 30 per cent late on Tuesday, a move that has previously caused widespread discontent among Iraqis.

At its weekly meeting, the cabinet decided to raise the price of premium petrol (95 octane) from 650 Iraqi dinars ($0.50) to 850 ($0.65) per litre.

Super petrol (98 octane) will be increased from 1,000 to 1,250 dinar. Regular petrol (low octane) will remain at the same price of 450 dinar.

The new prices will be applied from May 1, the government said.

Iraq, Opec’s second-biggest producer, offers fuel subsidies that contribute to the budget deficit. The country’s debilitated refining sector has forced the government to import petroleum products to meet the local demand.

According to Global Petrol Prices, Iraq has been ranked 14 in the list of the world's cheapest gasoline prices this month, while Iran has the cheapest price of $0.029 per litre.

In the past, the government has hiked prices to cut the government subsidy bill, freeing up investment for building more refineries, but each move to reduce fuel subsidies sparks a popular backlash.

In 2007, Iraq increased the price of regular petrol from 400 to 450 dinar. In 2020, it then reduced the price of the premium petrol from 850 to 650 dinar. Super petrol was introduced in 2022.

The government justified the latest decision as part of plans to encourage public transport to reduce traffic congestion and to promote the use of gas as an alternative cheaper fuel for vehicles.