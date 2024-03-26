Blinken and Iraq's Foreign Minister to discuss Middle East tension before Al Sudani visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein are meeting in Washington on Tuesday, with talks set to focus on tension in the Middle East ahead of Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani's visit next month.

Mr Blinken received Mr Hussein at the State Department, where the US Secretary of State said officials were looking forward to Mr Al Sudani's meeting with President Joe Biden, “as well as dealing with some of the immediate challenges on our plate”.

“For us, Iraq is … critical to the stability of the region and, once again, with which we have not only a long-standing relationship, but one that is comprehensive in the issues that it covers,” Mr Blinken said.

Mr Hussein said his delegation would aim to discuss the situation in the Middle East during the visit, although he did not specify the points of tension.

“And we are going to work together also to have less tension in that area,” he said.

Mr Hussein's visit to Washington comes as Mr Al Sudani has been under increasing pressure to ensure the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops currently in Iraq serving in an advise-and-assist capacity as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Talks are continuing between Washington and Baghdad over the future role of the anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq.

The Foreign Minister's visit also follows a series of US strikes on Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq last month, in retaliation for attacks on American troops in the Middle East.

Following the strikes, Maj Gen Yahya Rasool, the Iraqi Prime Minister's military spokesman, called the strikes a “violation of Iraq's sovereignty”.

Mr Al Sudani is scheduled to hold talks with Mr Biden at the White House on April 15.

ISIS still a threat, diplomats say after Moscow attack

Mr Blinken and Mr Hussein also warned that the recent terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow showed that ISIS remains a threat in the region and elsewhere.

At least 137 people were killed in the attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22, which was claimed by the terrorist group.

“This is a very unfortunate reminder that we have to continue to deal with ISIS and make sure that doesn't revive,” Mr Blinken said.

“Despite the very good work that we've done over the years, and dealing with that threat … we're reminded by the horrific attack outside of Moscow just a few days ago that ISIS remains a potentially potent force and one that we have to continue to deal with.”

Mr Hussein joined Mr Blinken in condemning the attack, adding that it showed ISIS remained a threat to peace in the Middle East and around the globe.