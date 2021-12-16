No special meeting for Iran-IAEA agreement, says US

The US does not expect a special International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting regarding the surveillance of Iran's nuclear facilities, says a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"If implemented as agreed with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director-General, we would not foresee needing a special Board of Governors (meeting) on this set of issues before the end of the year," they said.

Iran and the IAEA announced they had come to an agreement on replacing previously damaged cameras at Iran's Karaj site. The camera's had been destroyed in June in what Iran called a sabotage attack. Since then, Iran has refused to replace them, leaving IAEA inspectors unable to monitor the facility.

The IAEA said the cameras would be replaced in the coming days. Director General Rafael Grossi said: “The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities in Iran. It will enable us to resume the necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility."

The agreement between the IAEA and Iran comes on the sidelines of talks between the original signatories of the nuclear deal. The seventh round of nuclear talks has been ongoing for the past week in Vienna.