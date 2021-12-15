Iran expects UN stalemate over nuclear missile programme to end

Iran, the US and the EU are continuing talks in Vienna, hoping to come to some sort of agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Although the US and EU have said time is running out to strike a deal, Iran is expressing optimism over the possibility of closing the gaps with the original signatories and the International Atomic Energy Agency on nuclear monitoring.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said he expected an “understanding” between Iran and the UN's nuclear watchdog soon. Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation chief Mohammad Eslami met yesterday in Vienna with the IAEA's director general Rafael Grossi. Mr Khatibzadeh said “progress and gaps over several issues of mutual interest have narrowed”.

Mr Grossi has routinely stressed the need for Iran to allow IAEA inspectors into its nuclear facilities. In an interview with AP he said Tehran's cooperation with the agency was critical if Iran wanted to be “a respected country in the community of nations".

Notwithstanding the progress with the IAEA reported by Mr Khatibzadeh, Mr Grossi described cooperation with the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as “slower than expected”.

“We have been able to start this relationship quite late I would say,” Mr Grossi said.

Despite the signs of optimism, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said talks on the most contentious issues like sanctions have yet to begin, insisting that the measures would have to be lifted. Over the course of talks during the Hassan Rouhani government and now the Raisi administration, Iran has stood firm on sanctions removal.

However, Mr Kani took the demand to lift sanctions one step further by saying any measures related to the nuclear deal introduced by US presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have to be lifted.

Sanctions imposed by former Mr Trump after he withdrew from the original deal have hit Iran's economy. However, striking a new deal that would remove US sanctions is a long process that is only likely to give Iran a modicum of immediate relief.

The US has already said it cannot give any guarantees that a new administration at the end of Mr Biden's term would not reimpose sanctions.

Russia's representative to Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted overnight that talks participants met last night without Iran and the US to “exchange views on how best to proceed in order to expedite the Vienna talks".

Although there is no expectation of an agreement, or that this round of talks will produce one, there is mounting pressure from across the world to bring the US and Iran into compliance with the nuclear deal as soon as possible.

UN ambassadors from the three European signatories to the deal issued a statement yesterday at the UN Security Council. This stated that the diplomatic door is firmly open and Iran had to choose between the collapse of the deal and a fair, comprehensive agreement.

Olof Skoog, head of the EU delegation at the UN, also tweeted that the EU's aim is a return by the US to the 2015 deal.

US ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told the Security Council: "President Biden is prepared to return to US compliance, so long as Iran does the same.

"We cannot allow Iran to accelerate its nuclear programme and slow-walk its nuclear diplomacy, which is what appears to be happening at the JCPOA talks."