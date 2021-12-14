US mindful of Iran's missile programme, Pentagon says

The US is mindful of Iran's missile programme advancing in recent years, the Pentagon has said.

The programme is a threat to US interests, spokesman John Kirby said, but declined to comment on intelligence assessments about the possibility of an Iranian missile launch.

He made the comments against the backdrop of nuclear talks in Vienna between the US, the EU and Iran.

Read More Washington must lay down its red lines to Iran

Tehran has made it clear its missile programme is not up for discussion in the nuclear negotiations.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz meets US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on December 9. AP

Last week, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said that he had told US officials a deadline had been given to complete preparations for an attack against Iran.

A source allegedly close to Mr Gantz told Israeli media the US voiced no opposition to the plan and that there was "no veto".