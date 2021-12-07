Gaza's injured trapped in trauma six months after ceasefire

All Photos Getty Images

Farah Isleem, 11, lost her right foot after her house in Gaza city's Sabra neighbourhood was hit by a missile strike on May 20.

Sarah Al-Matrabiee, 4, was paralyzed in the lower limbs after the ceiling of her house in the Zeitoun neighbourhood collapsed, following a missile strike.

Ismael Abu Ryala, 26, suffers from hemiplegia of his left side, meningitis and loss of vision and speech. He was injured after a missile strike hit a car.

Saleh Humaid, 7, lost his right foot after a car was hit by a missile strike.

Mohammed Shaban, 8, lost both eyes after a car was hit by a missile strike while he was in the market with his mother, buying clothes for Eid.

Physiotherapist Ahmed El-Sayed, 24, was completely paralyzed after his house was hit by a missile strike. The ceilings collapsed on top of him while he was sleeping.