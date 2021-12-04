To Istanbul and beyond: astronaut promotes Nasa Space Adventure Exhibition - in pictures

All photos by Reuters

A man dressed like an astronaut at a metro station in Istanbul, Turkey, promotes the 'world's biggest' Nasa Space Adventure Exhibition.

The astronaut boards a train. The exhibition will feature special modules from outer space and dozens of high-tech instruments.

Out of this world: the astronaut waits like fellow metro passengers to board a train.

Visitors will be able to walk in the shoes of astronauts and see the prototype of the 'Starship' developed by Space X, owned by Elon Musk.

The exhibition is due to open to the public this month.