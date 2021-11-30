Egypt’s Azza Fahmy Jewellery warns of viral message hoax

Egyptian jewellery company Azza Fahmy has said that a viral message promising cash giveaways bearing its name has nothing to do with the brand.

Amina Ghali, head designer at Azza Fahmy, told The National the company is investigating the incident.

“It's totally unrelated to us or any of our sites or platforms,” Ms Ghali said. “We have reported this to Egypt’s internet investigations unit and are waiting for a response. We do not take these matters lightly and will pursue it with our lawyers.”

The message, which started circulating on Tuesday, includes the Azza Fahmy logo and reads: “Azza Fahmy Jewellery Fashion Week: 2021 Fashion Week, give away 2,021 cash gift bags!”

The link leads to a four-question survey.

On Tuesday evening, the company posted on its Instagram page: “We’ve been notified that there is a viral message being circulated with the name of Azza Fahmy Jewellery. Please note that this has nothing to do with our brand and we would advise not to open the link. In the meantime, we are taking the necessary legal actions. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The global brand, founded by jewellery designer Azza Fahmy more than 50 years ago, has stores in Egypt as well as in Amman, Dubai, London and Washington.

Its handcrafted jewellery, inspired by Egyptian and other ancient cultures, has gained a following among celebrities and royalty.

Ms Fahmy serves as creative director and chairwoman, while her daughters, Fatma and Amina Ghali, have taken on the roles of chief executive and head designer.