Cinema bus allows Gaza residents to go to the movies again - in pictures

Palestinian children watch a film inside a cinema bus in Gaza city. Conflict led to the closure of all the territory's cinemas during the first Palestinian intifada of 1987. The last show in a cinema was screened 24 years ago. Recently however, a special cinema bus was set up and is once again giving Gaza residents the chance to experience the feeling of going to the movies.

The closure of Gaza's cinemas forced many residents to find other ways of viewing and screening films, leading to makeshift street cinemas, home projectors and cafe film screenings. A new cinema bus, which can accommodate up to 50 passengers, recreates the experience of stepping into a cinema.

The abandoned Al Nasr Cinema in the centre of Gaza city. Gaza's first cinema was built in 1944 and by the 1960s there were as many as 10 operating. However, conflicts led to their closure during the first Palestinian intifada in 1987.

The stands of the abandoned Amer cinema in the centre of Gaza city.

An abandoned movie house called Al Samer Cinema in the center of Gaza city.

Palestinians attend a movie screening at an old house in central Gaza city.

A cat enjoys a movie at home in Gaza city.

Palestinian children enjoy a movie at their home in Gaza city.

Palestinian children attend a movie screening in the street in Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza city.

Palestinian children attend a movie screening in the street in Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza.

Children leave the cinema bus after catching a movie in Gaza city.