Mourners remember Iraqi Kurdish woman who drowned in English Channel - in pictures

All photos by AFP

Portraits of Iraqi Kurdish migrant Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin, also known as Baran, pictured with her fiancé, are placed in her bedroom as part of a remembrance ceremony. She drowned in the English Channel last week while trying to illegally cross to the UK from France.

Mourners stand in Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin's bedroom in the Kurdish town of Soran, 100 kilometres north-east of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Nuri Muhamadamin, Baran's father, receives condolences in the Kurdish town of Soran, northern Iraq.

Men attend a condolence ceremony for Iraqi Kurdish migrant Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin, known to her close friends as Baran, who died while trying to illegally cross the English Channel from France.

Women attend the condolence ceremony in the town of Soran, 100 kilometres north-east of Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Women attend a condolence ceremony for Iraqi Kurdish migrant Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin, also known as Baran, who died while trying to illegally cross into the UK from France.

Men attend a condolence ceremony in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Soran for Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin, known to her close friends as Baran, who died while trying to illegally cross into the UK.

Men attend a condolence ceremony for Iraqi Kurdish migrant Maryam Nuri Muhamadamin, known to her close friends as Baran, who died while trying to illegally cross the English Channel from France.