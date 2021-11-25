Defying disability to earn a living in Gaza - in pictures

All photos: Reuters

Palestinian Hussam Jarboa, who said he lost a leg after being shot with an Israeli bullet in 2018, is on his way to his tiles workshop in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “The disability has affected me, but it didn't disable my dream," he said.

“Before this disability, I used to work in tiles. Working on a house used to take me five days. Now, with my disability, it is taking me 10 to 15 days.

“But despite all these circumstances and challenges, I decided to launch the idea of manufacturing interlocking tiles. I decided to not give up and not let my disability take over.”

“I am also married with a child, so I need a daily income. This is why I need to work, without expecting charity. I want to work with my own hands to make, create, and be an active member of the community.”

Mr Jarboa says he hopes to open a tile factory to provide employment to other disabled people.