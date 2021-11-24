Israeli attack in Syria kills two civilians, says state media

Syrian air defences intercept attack above city of Homs

The National
Nov 24, 2021

An Israeli attack on Syria's central region has killed two civilians and wounded seven others.

Syrian state media said on Wednesday that the country's air defences intercepted the attack above the city of Homs.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region and the air defences are responding," state TV reported.

Two civilians were killed while one civilian and six soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The attack also resulted in material damage. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

