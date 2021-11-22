Shamima Begum: I was groomed online for months before joining ISIS

Shamima Begum says she was the victim of online grooming for months before she decided to leave her life in Britain and head to Syria to marry an ISIS fighter and live under the so-called caliphate.

In a wide-ranging interview, the former east London schoolgirl admitted “I let my family down”, but said she was hopeful of reconciling with them some day.

In February 2015, Begum left home at 15 with two friends and the promise of paradise – she married a Dutch fighter just 10 days after arriving.

They had three children, all of whom died.

The British government stripped her of her UK passport and said she would pose a national security threat if allowed to return.

The 22-year-old is calling on Britain's home minister so reinstate her citizenship, insisting that her only crime was travelling to Syria.

Speaking to Sky News from the Al Roj camp in northern Syria where she is staying with other women and children linked to ISIS, Begum repeated her denial of accusations that she carried out atrocities as part of the terrorist group, saying they are “all completely false”.

“I’m willing to fight them in a court of law, but I’m not being given a chance,” she said.

Al Roj camp in northern Syria, where relatives of people suspected of being members of Isis are being held. Shamima Begum has been living in the camp since 2019. AFP

“I feel like the only crime I committed was coming here, so I would be willing to go to prison for that, but for the accusations made against me, I’m just going to have to fight against them."

Looking back on her journey to the ISIS caliphate, Begum said she was promised “paradise, basically, but it was actually hell on earth”.

She claims said she was a teenage victim of online grooming, but did not say who targeted her for months.

Asked if she went looking for ISIS propaganda on the web, she said “no, they kind of just find you online”.

“I would not have made such a big decision like that if it were not for weeks and weeks and maybe months and months of, like, grooming,” she said.

She said: “I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life really.”

Begum said she is not in contact with her family in the UK but is hopeful the ties can be mended one day.

"I don't think they failed me, in a way I failed them. When the time is right, I want to reconcile,” she said.