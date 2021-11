EPA

Lightning illuminates the sky during a storm in the Gaza Strip.

EPA

A dramatic Gaza sky, with forks of lightning.

EPA

Storm clouds gather over a Gaza beach.

AFP

Flooding at Al Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza city.

AFP

Unloading a mattress in the rain at Al Shati camp.

AFP

A rainbow above the port in Gaza City.

EPA

Palestinian horsemen ride on the beach at sunset in Gaza city.

EPA

Selling roasted sweet potatoes at a Gaza city beach.