Turkish band recycles rubbish into instruments - in pictures

Istanbul-based group makes 'trash music' to promote recycling

The National
Nov 18, 2021

An empty can, an old lamp and string: what sounds like rubbish to some is music to this Turkish band that turns waste into instruments to promote recycling.

Fungistanbul, an Istanbul-based band that began experimenting with a new sound they call 'Trash Oriental' in 2019, bang, strum and blow into things they find in dustbins. Here, Herman Artuc plays one of his instruments made from waste materials.

"It was quite risky. We had no idea we would get this result when we first started," says band member Roni Aran.

Herman Artuc plays one of his instruments made from old shop mannequins.

Roni Aran plays another 'rubbish' instrument.

MENATurkey
