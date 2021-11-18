Syrian woman embraces hair loss amid cancer battle - in pictures

Rawan Tarabih has 'overcome fear' in her fight against breast cancer

The National
Nov 18, 2021

All photos: Reuters

When 29-year-old Rawan Tarabih discovered she has breast cancer, she started to cut her hair gradually.

Ms Tarabih was anxiously waiting for the moment she would lose all of her hair.

'I was having a shower when a lock of my hair fell. I cried a lot. On the same day, I called the hairstylist who was cutting my hair, gradually,' she said.

"I became stronger when I shaved my hair completely. There was not even short, black hair left, and that is when I overcame fear."

Rawan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and has had four surgeries since.

'It is not a disaster to lose your hair. Some people do not accept this, but as far as I am concerned, it transformed my personality. It helped me to see myself as a strong person.'

'I do not recognize myself, but at the same time, I see myself strong and I am happy for that.'

'Now, when I look at myself in the mirror, I see someone strong. But I don't see myself either, I miss my old self. But I love my new character, so for now I will not grow my hair. I don't know what will happen in the future, but for now I don't want to grow it back.'

Updated: November 18th 2021, 9:05 AM
MENASyria
