Palestinian amputees compete in the pool - in pictures

Swimming competition organised by the Palestinian Paralympic Committee

Nov 16, 2021

Competitors rest after taking part in a national swimming competition at the Al Sadaka Club in Gaza City.

The event was organised by the Palestinian Paralympic Committee.

The Al Sadaka Club is home to the first internationally sized semi-Olympic pool in the Gaza Strip.

Competitors stretch before they take the plunge.

Competitors test the water before they prepare to race.

Months of gruelling training has led them to this moment.

The men are hoping to be selected to represent the national team.

A competitor rests and reflects after his race.

Competitors wait to see if they have done enough to make the national swimming team.

