Palestinian amputees compete in the pool - in pictures

Competitors rest after taking part in a national swimming competition at the Al Sadaka Club in Gaza City.

AFP

The event was organised by the Palestinian Paralympic Committee.

Reuters

The Al Sadaka Club is home to the first internationally sized semi-Olympic pool in the Gaza Strip.

AFP

Competitors stretch before they take the plunge.

AFP

Competitors test the water before they prepare to race.

AFP

Months of gruelling training has led them to this moment.

AFP

The men are hoping to be selected to represent the national team.

AFP

A competitor rests and reflects after his race.

Reuters

Competitors wait to see if they have done enough to make the national swimming team.