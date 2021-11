Palestinian musician Khader Al Bayed plays an Oud at home in Gaza City.

All photos by AFP

A man of many talents, Mr Al Bayed can also play violin.

Lots of instruments adorn the walls of Mr Al Bayed's home.

Musicians join Mr Al Bayed at his home to play.

Mr Al Bayed plays violin.

Music fills the air in Gaza City thanks to Mr Al Bayed and freinds.