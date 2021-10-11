Lebanon: 'huge fire' in coastal power plant

Al Zahrani power plant is one of the country's biggest facilities

The National
Oct 11, 2021

A "huge" fire erupted on Monday morning in Lebanon's Al Zahrani power plant, the state-run National News Agency has reported. The cause is still unknown.

Videos of the fire showed large flames coming out of the power plant's fuel tanks.

Shortly after the incident was reported, security forces blocked the main road to the site, while civil defence forces were trying to put out the fire at a gasoline tank, according to the National News Agency, NNA.

There are currently no workers at the facility, the agency said.

This is a developing story more updates to follow...

Updated: October 11th 2021, 6:08 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon: 'huge fire' in coastal power plant
An image that illustrates this article Iraq election: Officials say 41% of registered voters took part
An image that illustrates this article Egypt and South Sudan hold talks on Ethiopia dam dispute
An image that illustrates this article Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan says he has left quarantine