Lebanon: 'huge fire' in coastal power plant

A "huge" fire erupted on Monday morning in Lebanon's Al Zahrani power plant, the state-run National News Agency has reported. The cause is still unknown.
Videos of the fire showed large flames coming out of the power plant's fuel tanks.
Shortly after the incident was reported, security forces blocked the main road to the site, while civil defence forces were trying to put out the fire at a gasoline tank, according to the National News Agency, NNA.
There are currently no workers at the facility, the agency said.
This is a developing story more updates to follow...
Updated: October 11th 2021, 6:08 AM