Lebanon: 'huge fire' in coastal power plant

A "huge" fire erupted on Monday morning in Lebanon's Al Zahrani power plant, the state-run National News Agency has reported. The cause is still unknown.

Videos of the fire showed large flames coming out of the power plant's fuel tanks.

Shortly after the incident was reported, security forces blocked the main road to the site, while civil defence forces were trying to put out the fire at a gasoline tank, according to the National News Agency, NNA.

There are currently no workers at the facility, the agency said.

Massive fire in Al-Zahrani oil installation in #Lebanon after large sound is heard, local channel aljadeed reporting. Army is on scene and area is being evacuatedpic.twitter.com/yOzWCyJYQ2 — Sarah Dadouch | سارة دعدوش (@SarahDadouch) October 11, 2021

This is a developing story more updates to follow...