Egyptian monofin swimmer to cross New Suez Canal in Guinness World Record attempt

Egyptian monofin swimmer Sayed Baroky will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by becoming the first person to swim the 35-kilometre New Suez Canal with a monofin on Tuesday.

“I want to show the whole world that Egypt can make miracles,” Baroky, 36, told The National.

He said it will be the first time anyone swims the entire New Suez Canal, an extension of the 193-kilometre canal that connects the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

The event is being organised by the Suez Canal Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Egyptian Diving and Lifesaving Federation.

Baroky’s attempt coincides with celebrations for Armed Forces Day on October 6, which commemorates Egypt’s victory in the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Read More Suez Canal records highest daily transit rate in its history

Baroky had been training to swim with a monofin across the 33-kilometre English Channel, which connects England with France, for the past two years.

However, he had to cancel plans in 2020 and again this year due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

“I got the idea with the relevant Egyptian authorities to do the record in the Suez Canal instead,” he said.

Baroky previously set a Guinness World Record for the highest jump out of water wearing a monofin at 2.05 metres.

But, after nine years, it was broken by fellow Egyptian Omar Shaaban in November at 2.3 metres.

Sayed Baroky had previously set a Guinness World Record for the highest jump out of water wearing a monofin, but it was broken in November. Photo courtesy Sayed Baroky

Baroky has been training with a monofin since the age of 12 and became an athlete with the Egyptian Federation for Diving and Rescue in 2000, representing the Suez Canal Authority Club.

He joined the Egyptian national team in 2003 and has entered many Finswimming World Championships.

Since 2005, he has been living in Milan, Italy, where he became a member of the professional NPS Varedo finswimming team.

During his training, Baroky said he swam 35 kilometres in the Nile with the monofin for seven hours, but it was not officially recorded.

He hopes to complete the New Suez Canal in “under six hours, depending on the current”.

If successful, Baroky will also earn a Guinness World Record for the farthest swim with a monofin.

The current record holder, Merle Liivand of Estonia, swam 30 kilometres in Miami, Florida, in April.

Baroky hopes the record attempt will be a boost for Egypt’s tourism and perhaps lay the ground for an official race to take place.

“Instead of it being just a canal for trade, it can be a canal for sports and tourism for the whole world,” he said.