Sudanese security forces clash with ISIS in Khartoum

Five killed in renewed fighting between Sudanese security forces and militants

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo, Egypt
Oct 4, 2021

Sudanese security forces on Monday killed at least four suspected ISIS militants in a gun battle in the capital Khartoum, witnesses said.

One soldier died during the confrontation that took place in the city’s southern Gabra district.

The violence comes less than a week after militants killed five security officers in a shoot-out in the same district.

No more details were immediately available on Monday’s clash.

Five Sudanese officers killed by ISIS militants in shootout

Security forces detained 11 foreign fighters "of various nationalities" when they stormed ISIS hideouts in Gabra on September 28.

Four foreign ISIS fighters escaped and were being pursued by security forces, the General Intelligence Directorate said last week.

There was no official comment on whether the four killed on Monday are the same fugitives.

Clashes between security forces and militants are rare in Sudan, but the country has been troubled by home-grown extremist groups who enjoyed a degree of protection under the rule of former president Omar Al Bashir, an Islamist ousted two years ago after nearly three decades in power.

Updated: October 4th 2021, 1:11 PM
SudanKhartoumISIS
