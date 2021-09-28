Three Sudan officers killed by militants in shootout

Suspected militants killed three security officers in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday.

The three were part of a team who stormed the militants’ hideout in the Gabra district, a southern suburb, police officials said.

They said the three – a captain, a first lieutenant and an enlisted man – were members of the domestic security agency’s counterterrorism division.

Two other security officers were wounded, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Clashes between security forces and militants are rare in Sudan, but the country is known to have homegrown groups of extremists who enjoyed a high degree of tolerance under the rule of president Omar Al Bashir, ousted two years ago after nearly three decades in power.

Al Bashir has been convicted of corruption is in prison facing charges connected to the shooting death of protesters against his rule in late 2018 and early in 2019. He is also charged with overthrowing a democratically elected government in 1989, thus breaching the constitution.

Under his rule, Sudan became a haven for militants, including the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. His government was also linked to terrorist attacks in Africa and Yemen.

However, Sudan was removed last year from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism, a move made possible by Al Bashir’s unseating.