Lebanon's new cabinet publishes ministerial statement setting out agenda

The statement is believed to contain a plan for elections in 2022

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati arriving at the Grand Serial in the capital Beirut. AFP

Gareth Browne
Sep 16, 2021

Lebanon’s cabinet signed a ministerial statement on Thursday evening, officially penning its legislative agenda for the upcoming term

The statement was passed with “minor amendments” and is believed to list 2022 parliamentary elections and reforms linked to securing an IMF bailout among its priorities.

It will now be presented to the Lebanese parliament for a vote on its ratification, after which the new government will be officially sworn in.

The ministerial statement, which was agreed after three meetings by the new cabinet, serves as the government’s legislative road map.

Speaking at the start of the cabinet session, President Michel Aoun noted the speed with which the statement had been drafted.

"Their speed reflects seriousness and perseverance to implement required tasks," he said.

"I hope that everyone adopts this method of work, productivity, and cooperation, as it is one of the first reasons for success, especially since the situation is very stressful and time is precious".

Yet it is largely seen as a formality, with much of the text copied and pasted from previous years.

Lebanon's Electricity Crisis - in pictures

Image 1 of 5

A view of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with the lights on only in some buildings. Lebanese rely on highly polluting diesel generators run by private neighbourhood operators to make up for shortfalls in electricity supply from the state utility. EPA

Updated: September 16th 2021, 3:33 PM
The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full

1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion
2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion
3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion
4 Warren Buffett $83 billion
5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion
6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion
7 Larry Page $56.8 billion
8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion
9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion
10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

Tonight's Chat on The National

Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world.

Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem.

Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward.

Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Copa del Rey

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')
Real Madrid (Vazquez 6')

Second leg, February 27

Red Sparrow

Dir: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Egerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons

Three stars

TEAMS

US Team
Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger
Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler
Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed
Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell
Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson*

International Team
Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day 
Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen
Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim
Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin
Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri*

denotes captain's picks

 

 

Lebanon
