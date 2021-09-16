Lebanon's new cabinet publishes ministerial statement setting out agenda

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati arriving at the Grand Serial in the capital Beirut. AFP

Lebanon’s cabinet signed a ministerial statement on Thursday evening, officially penning its legislative agenda for the upcoming term

The statement was passed with “minor amendments” and is believed to list 2022 parliamentary elections and reforms linked to securing an IMF bailout among its priorities.

It will now be presented to the Lebanese parliament for a vote on its ratification, after which the new government will be officially sworn in.

The ministerial statement, which was agreed after three meetings by the new cabinet, serves as the government’s legislative road map.

Speaking at the start of the cabinet session, President Michel Aoun noted the speed with which the statement had been drafted.

"Their speed reflects seriousness and perseverance to implement required tasks," he said.

"I hope that everyone adopts this method of work, productivity, and cooperation, as it is one of the first reasons for success, especially since the situation is very stressful and time is precious".

Yet it is largely seen as a formality, with much of the text copied and pasted from previous years.

Lebanon's Electricity Crisis - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 A view of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with the lights on only in some buildings. Lebanese rely on highly polluting diesel generators run by private neighbourhood operators to make up for shortfalls in electricity supply from the state utility. EPA

