Tunisia's President Saied says new PM to be appointed within days

Tunisian President Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election on October 13, 2019. Reuters

Tunisian President Kais Saied said he intends to form a new government in the next few days after freezing parliament and dismissing the prime minister in July.

Mr Saied announced his intention in an interview broadcast by the presidency on Thursday as the interim interior minister appointed nine senior officials, including a new intelligence chief.

Mr Saied said last week there had been attempts to infiltrate the interior ministry that he would not allow to succeed, but has not offered any details.

The interior ministry said Sami Yahyaoui has been appointed head of intelligence, Makram Akid as the anti-terrorism chief and Mourad Hussein as director general of public security.

On Wednesday, Mr Saied met Interior Minister Ridha Gharsalloui and appointed Sami Hichri and Chokri Riahi as director general of national security and commander of the National Guard, respectively, the Tunisian Presidency said on its Twitter account.

The president dismissed the prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, on July 25 following widespread protests.

The demonstrations prompted Mr Saied to invoke Article 80 of the constitution, which allows the president to take exceptional measures in times of “imminent danger” to the country. However, he has yet to appoint a new prime minister or indicate his next steps, raising concerns among some Tunisians about the future of the democratic system that the country adopted after its 2011 revolution.

The constitutional provision sets a 30-day period before the speaker of parliament or MPs can ask the courts to review the president's decision.

Sources close to the presidential palace have said Mr Saied wanted to introduce radical changes in the state apparatus, especially the security service, after it remained a centre of political polarisation during the past decade.