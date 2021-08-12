Hezbollah drone brought down over Israeli territory, military says

Latest incident is the first since Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at Israel in a flaring of tension last week

Israeli soldiers at the border after rockets were fired from the Lebanese side, August 6, 2021. EPA

Gareth Browne
Beirut
Aug 12, 2021

Israel shot down a Hezbollah drone after it crossed into the country's air space from Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Thursday.

It said the drone had crossed the blue line while being monitored on Wednesday before being shot down by Israeli forces.

“The IDF will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” a statement from the Israeli military read.

“The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident.”

A Hezbollah representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israel previously downed a two Hezbollah drones in April, yet Wednesday’s incident came after last week’s flaring of tension in which the Iran-backed group fired its largest barrage of missiles on Israel since 2006.

The barrage came in response to Israeli air strikes on positions in southern Lebanon.

In a speech to mark the 15th anniversary of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah on Saturday night, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that further escalation with Israel may be forthcoming after last week’s exchanges of fire.

Updated: August 12th 2021, 7:22 PM
The specs

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 611bhp

Torque: 620Nm

Transmission: seven-speed automatic

Price: upon application

On sale: now

Innotech Profile

Date started: 2013

Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari

Based: Muscat, Oman

Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies

Size: 15 full-time employees

Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing 

Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now. 

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Director: Kushan Nandy

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami

Three stars

Teaching in coronavirus times
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

