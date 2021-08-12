Hezbollah drone brought down over Israeli territory, military says

Israel shot down a Hezbollah drone after it crossed into the country's air space from Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Thursday.
It said the drone had crossed the blue line while being monitored on Wednesday before being shot down by Israeli forces.
“The IDF will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” a statement from the Israeli military read.
A Hezbollah drone crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace in the eastern part of the Blue Line yesterday.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 12, 2021
Our troops monitored & successfully downed the drone.
We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty.
“The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident.”
A Hezbollah representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Israel previously downed a two Hezbollah drones in April, yet Wednesday’s incident came after last week’s flaring of tension in which the Iran-backed group fired its largest barrage of missiles on Israel since 2006.
The barrage came in response to Israeli air strikes on positions in southern Lebanon.
In a speech to mark the 15th anniversary of the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah on Saturday night, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that further escalation with Israel may be forthcoming after last week’s exchanges of fire.
Innotech Profile
Date started: 2013
Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari
Based: Muscat, Oman
Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies
Size: 15 full-time employees
Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing
Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
Director: Kushan Nandy
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami
Three stars
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
