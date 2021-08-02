Israeli Supreme Court undecided on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel's Supreme Court remained undecided on Monday after a lengthy hearing on the legality of evicting residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

“The court did not reach a conclusion,” El Kurd family lawyer Sami Arshid said after the session. “Today, they heard for a prolonged time all sides in the case.”

The court needed more time to deliberate and try to broker an agreement among the parties involved in the case before reaching a final decision.

“Most likely, they will appoint in the coming few hours another session to be held within the next days,” Mr Arshid said.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse to hear the verdict in a legal battle that has lasted more than a decade.

“This land is either for us or for us … they will not take it away,” Mona El Kurd, one of the activists leading the fight for the neighbourhood, said as she entered the courtroom.

“These are our houses and this land is ours.”

The Sheikh Jarrah case captured global attention in recent months due to a campaign launched by the Palestinian residents, who risk being evicted and having their homes handed to Israeli settlers.

