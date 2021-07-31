Iraq: at least 8 killed in ISIS attack on funeral procession

The Iraqi army block the entrance to Sadr City. At least 30 people were killed in a suicide bombing in the Baghdad suburb last week. AFP

An attack on a funeral procession in northern Iraq has claimed a number of victims, Iraq’s military have said.

The military said on Friday the “terrorist” attack in the province of Salahaddin resulted in a “number of victims” but did not provide specific figures.

An Iraqi security official said eight people had been killed, among them police and civilians, and that armed militants had opened fire on the crowd.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attack had been perpetrated by ISIS. The death toll could not be immediately confirmed. The military said it will provide details once an investigation is complete.

Northern Iraq has been a hotspot for ISIS activity since their territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with assistance from the US-led coalition. Iraqi forces routinely carry out anti-ISIS operations in the rugged mountainous northern region and the deserts of western Iraq where they are known to be holed up.

ISIS attacks have abated in recent years but continue in these areas where security forces are often the target of ambushes, raids and IEDs.

At times, ISIS has managed to launch attacks in the capital. At least 30 people were killed last week in a suicide bombing in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr City. The attack was claimed by ISIS.

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

