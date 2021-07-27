Flooding hits farming town in eastern Sudan as water levels rise

A farming town in eastern Sudan was hit hard by flooding on Monday when the Blue Nile river broke its banks.

It inundated residential districts and government offices, but no one died or was injured, local officials said.

The flood in the town of Al Faw in Gedaref prompted the region’s government to appeal for aid agencies’ help, local governor Sulaiman Ali said.

He said tents for victims had already arrived, as had material to bolster the river’s banks.

The Blue Nile’s flood season falls in July and August, when heavy rainfall typically occurs at its source on the Ethiopian highlands.

Heavy rainfall in Gedaref recently swelled the river, which is the Nile’s main tributary.

Sudan’s Gedaref region flooded on Tuesday

The flood forced merchants in Al Faw’s main market to empty their stores and take their merchandise to higher ground.

It inundated farms, invaded the courthouse and government offices, and disrupted water treatment works.

Flooding in the Jazeera region, Sudan’s bread basket, in the south, was also reported.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, in the north, authorities and residents nervously watched the level of the Blue Nile rise.

The Ministry of Irrigation said the river’s waters had increased by 452 million cubic metres on Tuesday, up from 400 million on Monday.

It said the rising water level contrasted with an unusually low level earlier this month resulting from Ethiopia’s second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which it is building on the Blue Nile close to the Sudanese border.

Ethiopia had initially said it intended the hydroelectric dam’s filling to involve 13.5 billion cubic metres – nearly three times the size of the first filling, last year.

But experts monitoring the project said construction delays meant no more than four billion cubic metres were kept at its reservoir this month.

Sudan insists that Ethiopia must enter a legally binding agreement with itself and Egypt to govern the operation and filling of the dam. Ethiopia responded by saying that guidelines should suffice.

Egypt, which is also downstream of the Gerd, says the project would rob it of a significant portion of its share of the river, on which it depends for nearly all its fresh water needs. A decade of negotiations has failed to produce an agreement.

Ethiopia announced the completion of the dam’s second filling last week. It is clear now that Egypt would not be affected by the filling, thanks to a bumper flood that will fill the giant reservoir behind its own Aswan dam.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

