Algeria reimposes restrictions to curb Covid numbers

An Algerian medic stands at a Covid-19 vaccination site in front of the El Kebir mosque in the capital Algiers

Algeria will reimpose restrictions on gatherings from Monday to cope with a rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office said.

The measures, which will apply to 35 out of 58 provinces, include closing gyms, cultural centres, leisure venues, beaches and used car markets, as well as an 8pm-6am curfew, a statement from the office said on Sunday.

All gatherings, including wedding celebrations, will be banned, while cafes and restaurants will be allowed to provide only takeaway services.

The Delta variant caused 71 per cent of all infections in July, according to the state research centre Pasteur Institute.

The North African country has so far reported 162,155 infections and 4,063 deaths.

North Africa is grappling with the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

The healthcare system in Tunisia is facing collapse after being overwhelmed by a surge in Covid-19 cases. The nation of 12 million people had been struggling to obtain the necessary vaccine doses even before the pandemic hit the country hard.

European, Arab and Gulf nations have organised equipment and vaccine donations that are now helping to battle the pandemic.

Hotel Data Cloud profile Date started: June 2016

Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok

Based: Dubai

Sector: Travel Tech

Size: 10 employees

Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)

Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

