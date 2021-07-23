Lebanon's ex-interior minister makes plea before immunity hearing on Beirut blast charges

Lebanon's former interior minister, Nohad Machnouk, is one of three former ministers whose immunity from prosecution will be decided by Parliament on Saturday. Reuters

Lebanon’s former interior minister has made a direct plea to the public on the eve of a parliamentary session to determine whether or not he will be liable to face prosecution over the blast at Beirut port last August.

In a spirited press conference, Nohad Machnouk presented what he says was “the only document” he received while in office pertaining to the deadly cache of ammonium nitrate that exploded on August 4 last year, killing more than 200 people.

The document, he said, concerned the Rhosus, a rubbish ship that brought the cargo to shore in 2014.

He said there was no mention of the deadly chemicals being unloaded at Beirut port, and added that when he left office more than a year before the blast, he did not know what nitrate was.

He added that the nitrate was for use in “agricultural fertilisers”.

Mr Machnouk claimed that the issue was a question for customs officials and that fingers should be pointed at those who permitted the deadly goods to be unloaded at Beirut port.

With a parliamentary session scheduled for Saturday to decide whether his immunity from prosecution will be waived, Mr Machnouk said he had been forced to appeal to the Lebanese people.

“Since the judicial investigator appealed to the public, I, too, have the right to appeal to the public,” he told reporters.

Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the investigation, requested permission this month to prosecute Mr Machnouk along with two other former ministers — Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, and Ghazi Zeitar, who previously served as minister of public works.

Mr Machnouk claimed that a constitutional amendment would be required for him to face prosecution.

The decision of whether or not to lift the prosecutorial immunity of several other officials indicted by Mr Bitar lies with other bodies.

As the anniversary of the port explosion approaches, a lack of justice has exasperated the Lebanese public. As Mr Machnouk assembled his press conference within the Parliament, a group of relatives of those killed in the blast gathered outside to protest.

Protests by victims' families and others affected by the explosion have grown increasingly personal in recent weeks. This month, a group attempted to storm the home of Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister Mohammed Fehmi after he refused to waive the immunity of Maj Gen Abbas Ibrahim, the head of the country’s powerful General Security apparatus.

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

