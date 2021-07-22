Israeli prime minister urges citizens to be vaccinated as Delta strain spreads

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday called on hundreds of thousands of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to have the shot.

Mr Bennett's appeal on national TV came as new infections climbed sharply in recent weeks.

It was the latest sign of concern in a country that was a world leader in vaccinating its people. Just a few weeks ago, Israel lifted almost all remaining virus restrictions.

But the highly contagious Delta variant has forced the government to reimpose measures, including an indoor mask mandate, and urge Israelis to postpone long-awaited vacations abroad.

Israel's new coronavirus cases have risen in the past month, even though more than 56 per cent of its 9.3 million people have received two doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Most of the new coronavirus infections are of the Delta strain, which has spread even among those vaccinated.

Earlier on Thursday, the country’s coronavirus cabinet recommended travel bans to the UK, Turkey, Georgia and Cyprus to restrict entry of new infections.

The recommendation is expected to be formally approved next week.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,336 new cases on Thursday. By far most of the new cases in the past month have shown only mild symptoms, but at least 73 people have had serious cases of Covid-19.

That is well below the more than 1,000 serious cases treated each day at the height of the pandemic, but up from 19 in mid-June.

“Our challenge is clear: all Israelis who can get vaccinated, should go get vaccinated,” Mr Bennett said. “Vaccine refusers are endangering the health, surroundings and freedom of all Israeli citizens.

"They are endangering our freedom to work, the freedom of our children to learn, the freedom to celebrate festivities with the family.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Biography Her family: She has four sons, aged 29, 27, 25 and 24 and is a grandmother-of-nine Favourite book: Flashes of Thought by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Favourite drink: Water Her hobbies: Reading and volunteer work Favourite music: Classical music Her motto: I don't wait, I initiate

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

INFO Schools can register for the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships at www.champions.adsc.ae

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km