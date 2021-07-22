Coronavirus: Iraq records 160,000 new cases in third wave

Iraq has dramatically increased its testing in recent weeks to more than 40,000 tests per day, almost double the testing capacity it had when daily coronavirus cases peaked in September.

Iraq has recorded 160,000 new cases of coronavirus during the last few weeks as it enters its third wave of the pandemic, the country’s national news agency said.

Health authorities have been reporting at least 9,000 new daily cases of the virus, as the aggressive Delta variant continues to spread.

Only about 1.8 per cent of the population of 40 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and few people are adhering to health measures to stem the rise in cases.

“Iraq has officially entered the third wave of the pandemic as the number of critical cases in hospitals has reached more than 160,000. Of those, 750 are in intensive care,” Falah Al Ziyadi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Health and Environment Committee said.

“Young people are the most vulnerable,” Mr Al Ziyadi said.

The Iraqi official urged people to follow guidelines set by the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety to curb the spread of the virus.

He said “ministries and state institutions must also adhere to health guidelines”.

“Taking the full vaccination and abiding by the health recommendations will help combat the virus,” he said.

The committee called on all religious, cultural, civil society members to encourage the public to get vaccinated to reach “national immunity”.

The Health Ministry says the increase is causing severe pressure on hospitals, which are running out of beds to cater for severely sick patients.

Decades of conflict and international sanctions before 2003 have left the country's healthcare system on its knees. Hospitals suffer poor management, a lack of supplies, equipment and staff, and are now struggling to treat the sickest patients.

“The ministry has launched a national appeal to all Iraqis to co-operate with its strict guidelines and help its staff to stop the spreading of the virus,” said the ministry.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Results 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix - 3:45:47 2. David Dekker (NED) Jumbo-Visma - same time 3. Michael Morkov (DEN) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4. Emils Liepins (LAT) Trek-Segafredo 5. Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLO UAE Team Emirates 7. Anthony Roux (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 8. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:00:03 9. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck-QuickStep

