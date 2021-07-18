Egyptian actress Yasmine Abdel Aziz is in ICU after complications from surgery

Egyptian comedienne Yasmine Abdel Aziz is in intensive care at a private Cairo hospital after complications from surgery, her husband, actor Ahmed Elawady, said on Facebook.
الرجاء الدعاء بظهر الغيب لزوجتي وحييبتي ياسمين ... هي في العمليات ومحتاجه دعواتكم اللهم إنك أنت الشافي المعافي بقدرتك على كل شيء اللهم ارفع عنها البلاء والوباء واشفيها وعافيهاPosted by أحمد العوضي - Ahmed Elawady on Saturday, July 17, 2021
But Elawady did not give any more details as to why she was in hospital, merely asking her fans to pray for her recovery.
Medical sources at the hospital told The National that she was suffering from toxic shock after a severe bacterial infection that she contracted during surgery.
Ms Abdel Aziz was first admitted to have a uterine lymphoma removed, but complications during the first operation led to a second where a part of her colon was removed, they said.
During the second operation, the actress was reportedly infected with bacteria and must now have another to treat the complications.
Egyptian actor Tamer Magdy, a friend of Abdel Aziz, said on Facebook post on Sunday that she was in a coma, but he did not elaborate.
#العين بتكرهه الي احسن منها ياسمين دخلت ف غيبوبه ١٤ ساعه بسبب خطأ طبي أثناء إجرأها عمليه وإصابتها بتلوث...Posted by Tamer Magdy on Sunday, July 18, 2021
Elawady again posted on Facebook, saying any updates on her condition will be confirmed by him and only him, urging his followers not to listen to any rumours being circulated online.
يا جماعه بعد اذنكم .. اي تصريح عن الحاله عن طريقي فقط ... وانا مقلتش اي تصريح عن حالة ياسمين غير اني طلبت منكم...Posted by أحمد العوضي - Ahmed Elawady on Sunday, July 18, 2021
Other Egyptian celebrities have been posting prayers for the actress’s speedy recovery, and messages of support to her family and loved ones.
Her fans are equally upset. Millions of them have taken to social media to wish her well.
