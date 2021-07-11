Egyptian star Yasmin Abdelaziz lands UAE golden visa: 'I am happy'

Yasmin Abdelaziz is the latest cultural personality to receive a UAE golden visa.

The popular Egyptian actress, who starred in this year’s Ramadan drama series Elle Maloush Kbeer, announced the news on her Instagram account on Saturday.

“I am happy at receiving the golden visa from the UAE," Abdelaziz posted alongside a series of images of herself with the Dubai skyline and one with the Burj Khalifa as a backdrop.

The news comes as the government scheme, first introduced in 2019 to attract investors, expanded to also acknowledge the cultural contributions made by actors, singers and composers, spanning the Arab world and beyond.

Abdelaziz, 41, joins a growing number of regional creatives granted the golden visa.

The list includes fellow compatriot Mohamed Ramadan, Mai Omar and Nelly Karim.

Also receiving the document are Lebanese pop stars Najwa Karam, Marwan Khoury and Ragheb Alama.

The latter crooner, who will perform concerts at Dubai Opera this Thursday and Friday, said the visa allowed him to spend more time with his two sons who live and reside in the emirate.

“The happiest thing for me is that my children are in Dubai,” Alama told TV programme The Insider in February.

"As a father, all I want for my children is to live in a place that is completely safe, fair, where there is opportunity, positivity and vision.”

For Ramadan, the permit – granted last September – encouraged his production company to invest in the UAE.

“I am very grateful for this. I think the powers that be saw that I have the potential with my company to bring a lot of initiatives here to the UAE, and they gave me that opportunity," he told The National.

True to his word, Ramadan released two lavish videos for hit singles Ya Habibi and Versace Baby, both of which were shot in Dubai using local talent and crews.

