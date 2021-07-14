Iraqi Parliament to question officials over deadly hospital blaze

A fire ripped through and destroyed a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq. (Haider Husseini / The National)

Iraq’s Parliament will question the governor of the southern province of Dhi Qar on Wednesday about a fire that engulfed the coronavirus ward of a hospital, killing dozens of people.

Al Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah was set up at the beginning of the pandemic. Officials have not yet said what caused the blaze, but media reports say an oxygen tank exploded.

“Parliament will question the governor of Dhi Qar and the committee that was formed to investigate the fire in the Constitutional Hall on Wednesday afternoon,” Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi said.

“They will be questioned so that we discover the areas that were neglected and find out the culprits behind this,” Mr Al Halbousi said.

Authorities have faced accusations of negligence and corruption from mourners and the public.

Iraqi medical officials said 92 people died in the fire and dozens more were injured.

But the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll was 60.

"After completing the procedures of civil defence and forensics in the province", 39 bodies have been identified and 21 remain unidentified, the ministry said.

"Necessary measures are being taken to determine the identities of the unidentified bodies, and this will be announced once the necessary forensic medical procedures are completed,” it said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi had called for an investigation into the fire and gave an order for the health directors of the province and hospital to be arrested.

Mr Al Kadhimi said the findings of the investigation would be released within a week.

There was an “urgent need to launch a comprehensive administrative reform process in the Health Ministry", he said.

The most important reform will be the separation of administrative work from political influence, he said.

The blaze came as Iraq faced another wave of Covid-19 cases, with daily infections rising to between 7,000 and 10,000. About 1 per cent of the country's population has been vaccinated against the disease.

In April, a fire at Ibn Al Khatib Hospital in the capital Baghdad started when oxygen tanks exploded.

At least 82 people were killed, but no senior officials were held accountable after an investigation was carried out.