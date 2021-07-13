Iraqis mourn Nasiriyah hospital fire victims

People inspect the damage after a fire broke out at the Al Hussain coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah. At least 64 people were killed and dozens injured. (ESSAM AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Anger mounted among Iraqis after a hospital fire killed more than 90 people on Tuesday, in one of the worst disasters the country has experienced in recent months.

The Iraqi authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives, friends and hospital staff at the scene of the deadly blaze at the Al Hussein coronavirus hospital in the city of Nasiriyah.

Those grieving for their loved ones cried openly and with anger as they placed blame for the fire on the provincial government of Dhi Qar, where Nasiriyah is located, and the federal government in Baghdad for years of mismanagement and corruption.

“People entered the hospital sick and left with their bodies burnt alive, or even just bones,” said Mujab Abdulrahman, 21, who witnessed the fire.

“I saw how people were rushing to save victims from the fire. It happened at night so people could not see the exit, firefighters were unable to reach the place,” he told The National.

Mr Mujab placed responsibility for the tragedy on the engineering department in Nasiriyah’s health directorate.

While the exact cause of the blaze remained unclear, local media reports suggested it broke out after an oxygen tank exploded.

“The hospital was built under poor conditions that did not follow the safety requirements set by international health standards,” he said.

Mr Mujab said he believes the official death toll is inaccurate and that the real number of fatalities is higher than the figure released by the government.

“I witnessed more than 25 people being killed within a couple of minutes,” he said, adding that he thought around 140 people had died in total.

Hours after the fire began rescue teams continued to search for those missing from the ward.

Quote I'm crying for all the people who were killed, for the children, women and men, for everyone. We need to know what happened? Why did this happen? Abbas Al Hadidi

Rescue workers and bystanders were seen lifting rubble and metal plates in the search for survivors and victims. Some were looking for body parts.

“What we are doing now should be done by a medical and forensic team, we are the ones looking for bones and raw flesh in this place,” Ali Al Rubaie, 46, told The National.

“Someone must be held accountable,” he said.

Abbas Al Hadidi was crying at the hospital’s front door. He did not have any relatives in the hospital but lives in the neighbourhood.

“The government did not do enough to protect these people,” he said.

“I'm crying for all the people who were killed, for the children, women and men, for everyone. We need to know what happened? Why did this happen?”

Rescuers and civilians look for bodies after a catastrophic blaze erupted at a hospital in Nasiriyah. AP

Mr Al Hadidi said he feared the incident would be forgotten about in a matter of days but urged authorities to do more to protect civilians.

It was Iraq’s second deadly hospital fire in three months, and the country’s president Barham Salih blamed corruption for both.

Citizens of Nasiriyah called on the government to step down.

“What has happened is a genocide. The Iraqi citizen has no rights, there is no investigation into the fire even though the government says it has opened one, but it’s all lies,” said Ahmed Hussein, 55.

“We are voiceless,” he said.

With additional reporting from Haider Husseini and Azhar Rubaie in Iraq.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

