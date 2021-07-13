At least 50 killed and 60 injured in Iraqi coronavirus hospital fire

At least 50 people were killed and more than 60 injured in a fire probably caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya on Monday.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with ministers and top security commanders to discuss the tragedy, his office said.

Iraqi President Barham Salih in a tweet condemned the corruption and mismanagement pervading the nation’s institutions that he said led to the catastrophe.

Already damaged by war and sanctions, Iraq's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke," Reuters reported.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at Al Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some wards.

"Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them," a health worker said before entering the burning building.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's Covid-19 wards was the cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene said.

"I heard a big explosion inside the coronavirus wards and then fire had erupted very quickly," said Ali Muhsin, a hospital guard who was helping to carry wounded patients away from the fire.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110.

Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday's fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

Angry relatives gathered in front of the hospital and clashed with police, setting fire to two police vehicles.

"Corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients. Where is my father's body?" asked a young man as he searched among charred bodies wrapped in blankets in the hospital's yard.

