Little change as Algeria unveils new government

New prime minister has made only two changes in top positions

Algeria's president has appointed Aymen Benabderrahmane as prime minister.

AFP
Jul 8, 2021

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune unveiled a new government on Wednesday following June's parliamentary elections, but there were few changes in top positions.

Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum was replaced by former diplomat Ramtane Lamamra, and former Supreme Court chief Abderrachid Tebbi replaced the unpopular Belkacem Zeghmati as justice minister. Ammar Belhimer remains communications minister, despite no longer being government spokesman.

The reshuffle was limited, despite Mr Tebboune in March promising a major shift after the polls.

The new cabinet is made up of 34 members, two fewer than the previous one, and includes four women.

Read more
Mr Tebboune on June 30 picked outgoing finance minister Aymen Benabderahmane as prime minister.

The June 12 polls were won by the ruling National Liberation Front, but with a much reduced share of seats, along with independents and small parties supporting Mr Tebboune.

The vote saw a record abstention rate of 77 per cent amid boycott calls by the Hirak mass protest movement, which took to the streets in early 2019 to demand an end to the rule of then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Mr Tebboune had dismissed the significance of a low turnout even before the election, saying it was “not important".

The Hirak, which following Mr Bouteflika's departure in April 2019 continued its huge rallies for over a year to demand the rule of law and a transition to democracy, has been weakened by an official crackdown and divisions within its ranks.

Demonstrators carry national flags as they gather in the town of Kherrata, marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement there demanding political change Demonstrators carry national flags as they gather in the town of Kherrata, marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement there demanding political change, Algeria. Reuters (Reuters)

Profile of Tarabut Gateway

Founder: Abdulla Almoayed

Based: UAE

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 35

Sector: FinTech

Raised: $13 million

Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

About Krews

Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: January 2019

Number of employees: 10

Sector: Technology/Social media 

Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

 

Mane points for safe home colouring
  • Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair
  • Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour
  • When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth
  • Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills
  • If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour
PSL FINAL

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
8pm, Thursday
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abaya trends

The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

What is tokenisation?

Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets. 

