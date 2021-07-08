Gaza's youth create pockets of happiness amid destruction and blockade

Conflict and the blockade are constants for Gaza's two million residents, but young people in the small Palestinian enclave are determined not to let this rule their everyday lives.
“You have to choose. You can either be miserable, because, yes, the circumstances are incredibly tough. Or you can decide to make the best with what you got,” says Mustafa Slebi, 16, a roller-skater who practises his stunts at a skate park near the enclave’s northern border with Israel.
Mustafa is one of dozens of teenagers who hang out in the late afternoons when the scorching sun has started to go down. They bring their skateboards and rollerblades – most of them donated by aid groups – outperforming each other with new stunts and acrobatics.
Born just a few years before the 2007 blockade began, Mustafa says his Gaza-issued ID card prevents him from leaving the 41-kilometre territory, even to visit Jerusalem or the West Bank.
“Learning to skate has helped me focus on something I love and not on the things that are difficult to manage,” he tells The National.
Since the blockade started, Gaza has gone through three wars and countless skirmishes. The most recent conflict killed 256 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel. Unemployment is at 47 per cent.
In a report, aid group Save the Children found that 95 per cent of minors in Gaza reported feelings of depression, hyperactivity and aggression.
“Many children in Gaza have known nothing but blockade, war and a growing cycle of deprivation. Their stress and anxiety compounds with every day that they continue to live in uncertainty,” the report stated.
But Gazans refuse to give up. At the weekends and in the afternoons, Gaza's small stretch of beach is packed with families, swimming even though the water is often filled with sewage.
Those who have the money join the many emerging private clubs, which offer safe spaces to hang out, play sport or meet new people.
Born and raised in Gaza, Mustafa Ghalayani runs the Friends Equestrian Club. It has about 20 horses and 90 families are currently members.
When it opened its doors three years ago and its horses were imported from Europe, Mr Ghalayani said he wanted to offer opportunities to people “cut off from the outside world”.
A horse rider and show jumper since childhood, Mr Ghalayani dreamt of participating in the Olympics – an impossible wish for a Palestinian, he says.
“That’s why I’m trying to give the next generation some of the things they are missing out on," he says.
"I want them to be able to grow their talents and abilities, and to believe in themselves,” he explains while sitting at the club, watching children practise their show jumping. Although it is mostly teenagers participating in his classes, the courses are open to all ages.
“If I see young kids with incredible talent, I tell them to leave Gaza. I tell them that you can only go so far here, that your success will be limited,” he says.
The only way out of Gaza – if no permit can be acquired to travel abroad – is often through online connections. This is why a group of poets and artists is now regularly connecting with like-mined people throughout the Middle East.
Batool Abu Akeen, 16, says she has been writing stories and poems since she was 9. She is now found a mentor at Al Qattan Cultural Centre in Gaza, an initiative that has offered literature and writing classes, as well as a fully stocked library and other, science-based programmes.
Batool says she transfers most of her work – written in a small notebook – to Facebook, hoping it might help people understand what is happening in Gaza.
“I mostly write for Palestinians outside of Gaza, because they can’t come here and they can’t experience what we experience,” she tells The National.
Her favourite poem was about the sea. “It’s big and mighty; no one can destroy it,” she says.
It is the sea that Gazans of all backgrounds – including the more than one million refugees who moved here after being forced from their homes after 1948 – gravitate towards on a daily basis, escaping their routines and hardships.
Batool says it is her escape, too – just as much as poetry is.
“The sea is free. No one can tell it: 'Don’t go here and don’t go there'", she says. “I want to be like the sea.”
Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat
Director: Ajay Bahl
Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL
Rating: 3.5/5
8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21
- Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish
- Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill
- Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs
- Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast
- Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain
- Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling
- Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles
- Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding
Name: Tabby
Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020
Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Payments
Size: 40-50 employees
Stage: Series A
Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.
Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East.
Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go.
As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy.
A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield.
Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.
Joyce Karam: Chaotic first debate unlikely to swing undecideds
Hussein Ibish: Donald Trump's 3-step plan to cling to power
Sulaiman Hakemy: Make America lose again
Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website.
Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank.
Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information.
SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank.
Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks.
Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.
* Nada El Sawy
Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018
Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer.
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: Health-tech
Size: 22 employees
Funding: Seed funding
Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors
Saturday September 12
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Tottenham v Everton
West Brom v Leicester
West Ham v Newcastle
Monday September 14
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
To be rescheduled
Burnley v Manchester United
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages.
Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include:
- Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
- Biogenix Labs in Masdar City
- Al Towayya in Al Ain
- NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City
- Bareen International Hospital
- NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain
- NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi
- NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.
General admission Dh295 (under-three free)
Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free
Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets
Opening Rugby Championship fixtures:Games can be watched on OSN Sports
Saturday: Australia v New Zealand, Sydney, 1pm (UAE)
Sunday: South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth, 11pm (UAE)
Who: India v Bangladesh
When: Friday, 3.30pm, Dubai International Stadium
Watch: Live on OSN Cricket HD
2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia)
2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France)
2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania)
2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico)
2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil)
2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil)
2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia)
2011 Maria Farah (Canada)
2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait)
2013 Layla Yarak (Australia)
2014 Lia Saad (UAE)
2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia)
2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela)
2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast)
2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)
National Editorial: Sea slime is not just Turkey's problem
Barham Salih: Climate fight is key to revitalising Iraq
Andrew Wilks: Is Turkey a water-hoarding bogeyman?
BIO:
Born in RAK on December 9, 1983
Lives in Abu Dhabi with her family
She graduated from Emirates University in 2007 with a BA in architectural engineering
Her motto in life is her grandmother’s saying “That who created you will not have you get lost”
Her ambition is to spread UAE’s culture of love and acceptance through serving coffee, the country’s traditional coffee in particular.
Price: base / as tested: Dh335,000
Engine: 5.6-litre V8
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 400hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 560Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.1L / 100km
Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Power: 575bhp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: Dh554,000
On sale: now
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.
India (from)
Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana
Stars: 3
The Florida Project
Director: Sean Baker
Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe
Four stars
