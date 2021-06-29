Donations pour in from around the world to help rebuild destroyed bookshop in Gaza

Human rights lawyers lead campaign in which $200,000 has been raised and thousands of books collected

Thousands of people have donated time, money and books to help rebuild a bookshop in Gaza that was destroyed by Israeli missiles in May.

After a "visceral" reaction to seeing a photo of the bombed site, writer and human rights lawyer Mahvish Rukhsana contacted the shop’s owner, Samir Mansour, with an offer of help.

“It wasn't just his bookstore. It was the medical bookstore next door and it was multiple bookstores and this whole street called University Avenue,” she told The National at her home, where the rooms are now stacked with donated books.

This has been my life. I established it and built it and in a split second it’s all gone.

Samir Mansour

“Knowledge is a source of empowerment and a means of escape and I felt that, as a book lover myself, this was an easy way for everybody to tangibly feel how these people must have felt. It was such a huge loss.”

Rukhsana requested help to rebuild Mansour’s shop and thousands of books flooded in to several collection points across the world, including London.

“It's not about race or religion," said Farah, a volunteer in the UK capital. She said that because people were "taking away the little that these people have, if we can help in any way or form then it’s fantastic”.

The Samir Mansour Bookshop had been running for 21 years and employed 10 people. Up to 90,000 books were destroyed in the air strike during the 11-day conflict that killed more than 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

Read More

A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of the destroyed Al Shorouk tower after an Israeli strike in Gaza city. EPA'Big blow' coming: Israel's controversial air strike warnings in Gaza

Standing amid the rubble that used to be his shop, Mr Mansour told The National he was in complete shock after the attack.

“This has been my life. I established it and built it and in a split second it’s all gone,” he said.

He was only 200 metres from the two-storey shop when he saw the missile hit and his life’s work disappear.

“I felt my soul leave my body when I saw the building come down,” said Mr Mansour, holding a partially shredded book that he salvaged from the rubble.

Samir Mansour's bookshop in Gaza was completely levelled by an air strike, destroying 90,000 books. Courtesy Mahvish Rukhsana
Samir Mansour's bookshop in Gaza was completely levelled by an air strike, destroying 90,000 books. Courtesy Mahvish Rukhsana

An important pillar of society in Gaza, Rukhsana was concerned that the bookshop would not be a priority in any post-conflict relief and rebuilding efforts from international organisations.

A 14-year Israeli blockade on Gaza means the import of any raw materials is subject to approval, meaning goods can be limited and expensive.

It's just a tragedy and it's one we've got to redress.

Clive Stafford Smith

After getting fellow human rights lawyer Clive Stafford Smith on board, the organisers set up a GoFundMe page and raised $100,000 within three days.

Thousands of donations later and that figure has passed $200,000. The money will go towards rebuilding the shop as well as establishing a new project – the Gaza Cultural Centre, a library where books are free to borrow.

“Gaza has so little and the people there who want to make something of their lives have so little opportunity," Mr Stafford Smith told The National. "Here is Samir doing a tremendous service for all the youth and other people in Gaza. It's just a tragedy and it's one we've got to redress.”

British lawyer Clive Stafford Smith OBE is the co-founder of Reprieve, a human rights not-for-profit organisation. He called the bombing of the Samir Mansour Bookshop in Gaza 'a tragedy' and wants to seek redress from the weapons manufacturers. Getty Images
British lawyer Clive Stafford Smith OBE is the co-founder of Reprieve, a human rights not-for-profit organisation. He called the bombing of the Samir Mansour Bookshop in Gaza 'a tragedy' and wants to seek redress from the weapons manufacturers. Getty Images

The two are now trying to identify missile fragments in the rubble and hold the manufacturers responsible for the destruction.

“I think these people don’t just need to be held to account, they need to be shamed that they’re making a big profit out of this madness, so that perhaps we can move people to a rather more civilised world,” Mr Stafford Smith said.

Heartened by the widespread generosity, the organisers are now hoping to use the campaign as a way of creating links between people in Gaza and the rest of the world by asking for short messages and email address to be written inside the books donated, “so that the recipient in Gaza ... has a contact with the outside [world]".

"And hopefully those human contacts will make us view the people of Gaza as human beings as opposed to just targets.”

Mansour says the generosity and kindness he witnessed since the bombing has helped him recover and look to the future.

“It really does lift our spirits and helps me to go on when I see people helping me in this way. It pushes me to rebuild and hopefully it will be better and stronger than before,” he said.

Updated: June 29, 2021 02:05 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Alice on the doorstep of her new home on the West Sussex border, after an eight-month journey to buy a home in the UK. Martin Bamford for The National 

Why the stamp duty holiday almost cost my family our dream English home

Property
File photo: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's, Malta November 1, 2018. Reuters

Tests show John McAfee took his own life in Spanish prison cell, reports say

World
A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Rommel Fernandez football stadium's parking lot, in Panama City, on Monday, June 28, 2021. AP

How effective are Covid-19 vaccines at beating the Delta variant?

Health
Planting trees must be accompanied by short-term reductions in carbon emissions, experts say. AFP 

Planting one trillion trees 'no silver bullet' for climate change

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world