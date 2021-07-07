Iran hosts Afghan peace talks amid warnings of full scale war

Iran is hosting high-level talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, as a Taliban militant offensive took control of more districts, sending thousands of civilians fleeing with whatever belongings they could find.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that the national army was "defending Afghanistan with all their might."

Fighting raged around the capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province, the latest provincial city to be surrounded by the militants. Taliban forces now control 188 of 407 districts in the country, according to US think tank Foundation for the Defence of Democracies, which has tracked territorial losses and gains in the conflict.

Tehran is mediating, despite accusations by Kabul that the Taliban are not respecting a ceasefire. Mr Zarif will soon be leaving office following the defeat of outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, who will shortly be replaced by Ebrahim Raisi, who is close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Al Khamenei.

"Iran is ready to assist the dialogue process between the existing factions in Afghanistan to resolve the current conflicts and crises in that country," Iranian state media quoted Mr Zarif as saying.

In January, Iran held talks with Taliban representatives in Tehran. Iran's state news agency Irna said the deputy head of the Taliban's political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, and Afghan government representatives attended the Tehran meeting.

Mr Zarif urged Afghans to make "difficult decisions" about the country’s future, saying that "committing to political solutions is the best choice".

The US says the Taliban are not respecting a peace agreement signed in Doha on in February last year.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan despite the deal and the army is struggling to hold its ground against one of the largest Taliban offensives to date.

Taliban assassinations of Afghan government figures and civil society activists have increased in recent years.

Since the 2020 Doha deal, the Taliban also stand accused of increasing co-operation with the Pakistani wing of the movement, Tehrik-i-Taliban, which has committed terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Iran-Taliban relations

Historically, Iran has been opposed to the Taliban, supporting opposition groups in northern Afghanistan during the country's civil war in the 1990s.

Iran also co-ordinated with the US in the lead up to the 2001 international invasion of Afghanistan to oust the militant group, according to former US diplomat Ryan Crocker.

US forces and international allies invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. The movement refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, who was being sheltered by the Taliban along with a large following of Al Qaeda terrorists.

As the US presence in Afghanistan grew, Iran stood accused of helping the Taliban to disrupt the American presence on its western border, according to a 2014 report by US defence think tank Rand.

More recently, Iran created a proxy Afghan Shiite militia force, the Fatemiyoun Army, which fought in Syria.

The US left Afghanistan on July 3, leaving behind a large diplomatic presence at the American embassy in Kabul. The last US forces left Bagram airbase on Friday in the middle of the night without informing their Afghan allies.

Afghan soldiers at the scene called the US departure without notification an insult, but a senior Afghan general told AFP it was time for Afghan forces "to secure our country and once again build our country with our own hands”.

Afghan defence minister Bismillah Mohammadi said in a statement the war was entering a "difficult" stage and security forces were "defending Afghanistan and our compatriots with all their might and resources under all circumstances."

Negotiations between Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar have failed to make substantive progress in recent months, though the warring sides have been holding meetings in recent days.

