Fans heartbroken but proud as Tunisia's Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-finals

Jabeur jumps in the air as she plays a forehand behind her back. (Julian Finney/Getty)

As Tunisia marks the 10th anniversary of the revolution that toppled President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, it has been mired in protests over social and economic problems.

But this week, the challenges have seemed slightly smaller for Tunisians cheering on 26-year-old tennis player Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon.

After she made history as the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, Jabeur's 6-4 6-3 loss on Tuesday to Aryna Sabalenka was still a gain for her Tunisian and international fans.

Fans tweeted using Jabeur's name in Arabic and in English, calling her 'Ons-stoppable' while singing the praises of Tunisian women.

Even before the match ended, fans in Tunisia, where cafes and shops remain shut during the country's second coronavirus wave, cheered her on through their screens. They did not seem dismayed at her loss, calling it a "proud moment".

Ons Jabeur has made Tennis exciting and a pleasure to watch. This is such a proud moment for us Tunisians ❤️❤️🇹🇳🇹🇳 #Wimbledon — B (@13thcatsmeow) July 6, 2021

Tunisia has the highest deaths due to Covid-19 per million in Africa. The Delta variant is sweeping the nation and many regions are under a strict lockdown.

Hospitals are near capacity and the ministry of health is warning they could run out of ventilators within days.

Shortly after the match ended, the hashtag #Tunisianandproud was created.

This was surely not your last Grand Slam quarterfinal. A tough battle, one of many more to come.#Wimbledon #Tunisia @Ons_Jabeur Bravo. Proud of you. #TunisianAndProud 🇹🇳💪🎾 — Béchir Saïed (@BechirSaied) July 6, 2021

Fans called Jabeur an "inspiration", referring to her character and the way she represented Tunisian and African women.

The player defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in Monday's match at Wimbledon. She defeated Venus Williams in straight sets in the second round at the London tournament.

So sad to see the brilliant @Ons_Jabeur go out of #Wimbledon - well played Sabalenka. But #Tunisia’s Jabeur will leave with many more fans and admirers. A character and inspiration on and off court #Africa 🎾 — Nishat Ladha (@NishatL) July 6, 2021

“You’re going to see a whole other generation of women from North Africa coming into tennis and it will be all owed to her,” Williams said of Jabeur after their match. “She’s inspiring to so many people, including me.”

Jabeur made history last month as the first Tunisian and Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Birmingham Classic. The win electrified her fans back home.

- Additional reporting by Erin Brown

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

WWE Evolution results Trish Stratus and Lita beat Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag match

Nia Jax won a battle royal, eliminating Ember Moon last to win

Toni Storm beat Io Shirai to win the Mae Young Classic

Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag match​​​​​​​

Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s title by defeating Kairi Sane

Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match

Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women’s title by beating Nikki Bella

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

