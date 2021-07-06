Fans heartbroken but proud as Tunisia's Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-finals

The 26-year-old is the first Arab woman to reach this stage of the tennis tournament

Jabeur jumps in the air as she plays a forehand behind her back. (Julian Finney/Getty)

Nada AlTaher
Jul 6, 2021

As Tunisia marks the 10th anniversary of the revolution that toppled President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, it has been mired in protests over social and economic problems.

But this week, the challenges have seemed slightly smaller for Tunisians cheering on 26-year-old tennis player Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon.

After she made history as the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, Jabeur's 6-4 6-3 loss on Tuesday to Aryna Sabalenka was still a gain for her Tunisian and international fans.

Fans tweeted using Jabeur's name in Arabic and in English, calling her 'Ons-stoppable' while singing the praises of Tunisian women.

Even before the match ended, fans in Tunisia, where cafes and shops remain shut during the country's second coronavirus wave, cheered her on through their screens. They did not seem dismayed at her loss, calling it a "proud moment".

Tunisia has the highest deaths due to Covid-19 per million in Africa. The Delta variant is sweeping the nation and many regions are under a strict lockdown.

Hospitals are near capacity and the ministry of health is warning they could run out of ventilators within days.

Shortly after the match ended, the hashtag #Tunisianandproud was created.

Fans called Jabeur an "inspiration", referring to her character and the way she represented Tunisian and African women.

The player defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in Monday's match at Wimbledon. She defeated Venus Williams in straight sets in the second round at the London tournament.

“You’re going to see a whole other generation of women from North Africa coming into tennis and it will be all owed to her,” Williams said of Jabeur after their match. “She’s inspiring to so many people, including me.”

Jabeur made history last month as the first Tunisian and Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Birmingham Classic. The win electrified her fans back home.

- Additional reporting by Erin Brown

