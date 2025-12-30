Colour-blocking to power shoulders: The biggest fashion trends for 2026

After quiet comes noise, it seems. In the wake of many seasons dominated by the expensive hush of quiet luxury, the push back has begun as we look to the optimism of a new year through bolder, louder alternatives. The fashion world is done, it seems, with muted restraint.

Newness was the buzz word across the spring/summer 2026 runways, as designers made their high-profile arrivals. Bold colour-blocking was made more wearable with neutral tones, 1980s-inspired power shoulders made a comeback, while other can't-miss-me shapes – think bubble skirts and roomy harem pants – made an unexpected appearance, too.

As runway creations trickled into the shops and on to the streets, here's what you be seeing more of in the year ahead.

Go for bold

A marigold-yellow parachute dress at Alexander McQueen. Photo: Alexander McQueen

Spring is about joy, and nothing inspires an upbeat mood quite like dazzling colour. Balenciaga offered looks in divine jewel tones such as scarlet, emerald and violet, while at Prada, show-stopping tones of canary yellow, turquoise blue and lime green were handled with ease. Dries Van Noten mixed pink, purple and orange to eye-popping effect, while Alaia colour-blocked fuchsia pink, teal and mustard with chocolate brown, black and white for easy wearability. Loewe offered legs clad in opaque yellow tights under an asymmetrical dress, as Gucci delivered great plumes of Klein Blue feathers. Even Saint Laurent embraced high saturation, through giant orange ruffles.

A jewel-coloured bubble skirt at Balenciaga spring/summer 2026. Photo: Balenciaga

Anyone keen to embrace this colour-blocking trend can fold in a neutral for ease, while those brave enough to go for head to toe can just sit back and soak up the attention.

Statement skirts

Thom Browne's statement giant puffball skirt in dove grey from spring/summer 2026. Photo: Thom Browne

Many designers made their debut on the runway this year, so naturally there were a lot of big ideas on show, with statement skirts one of the biggest. Feather-strewn, floor-length skirts were seen at Balenciaga and Chanel, dressed down with simple T-shirts, while Thom Browne opted for giant puffball skirts in great clouds of grey.

Dense fringing covers this Bottega Veneta skirt. Dressed down with a simple top, it becomes easy to wear. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta offered dense, shimmery fringing for its head turning skirts, while Loewe mixed its skirt covered in swinging trails of beads with a bomber jacket. Prada went for sumptuous, knee-length puffball skirts in rich colours, while skirts worn low on the hips were seen at Tod’s, Tory Burch and Chanel.

With so many styles to choose from, it's a trend that's easy to get on board with. Just keep the top understated, and let the skirt do all the work.

Desert tones

A beautifully draped look in mahogany brown by Balmain for spring 2026. Photo: Balmain

Think rich coppers, burnt sand and intense browns for the trend that could have been invented for the Middle East. Taking its cues from the sunset over sand dunes this is all about rich, sun-drenched tones from old gold to rich ambers.

Shades of the desert at Chanel for spring/summer 2026. Photo: Chanel

At Chanel it appeared as a textured, almost spikey top in burnt ochre, against a hobble skirt in burnished copper, while Balmain delivered beautiful draping in decadent shades of mahogany. Proenza Schouler offered a slubby, hand-knitted dress in a deep maroon, while Altuzarra crafted a leather jacket in bitter chocolate and worn with harem pants. Told through warm, almost autumnal colours, this is celebration of the beauty of nature's landscape.

The new neutrals

A sculpted coat in the Pantone colour of 2026, by Jil Sander. Photo: Jil Sander

OK, maybe quiet luxury isn't completely out the picture for the year ahead. The Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 is a shade of off-white called Cloud Dancer, described as a “calming influence". It signifies calm, freshness and intentional simplicity, and stands as an antidote to the busy-ness all around us.

A soothing shade somewhere between a putty and bone, the new colour was prominent on the runways this year, including the shows of Emporio Armani, Jil Sander and Max Mara.

For spring 2026, Dior delivered more than a hint of Marie Antoinette, seen here in the key colour of grey. Photo: Dior

A second key neutral for spring is grey, seen on the big-hipped Marie Antoinette silhouette of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, and as a utilitarian boilersuit at Prada. As if proving grey is anything but predictable, Ermanno Scervino offered it as dreamy layers of netting, Chloe delivered it in shiny satin, and Boss went for matt velvet.

While the runways had both of these colours worn head to toe, there is a simpler way to wear it. Simply swap it for white, navy or black staples for an instant wardrobe update without trying too hard.

All laced up

Lace is a key trend for 2026. Seen here at the Erdem spring/summer runway show. Photo: Erdem

For spring 2026, lace proposed a feminine softness. Seen in a myriad ways, such as boho inspired at Chemena Kamali’s Chloe, molded into sculptural dresses at Erdem or as barely there shorts and bra sets at Dolce & Gabbana, the beauty of lace is that it can be used head-to-toe or as the briefest of touches to add a dash of feminine guile. Fendi used lace in shades of sorbet pink and yellow, while Alexander McQueen went for vampish black.

In addition to lace were ruffles, adding a voluptuousness to Saint Laurent, in ripples of orange nylon; at Louis Vuitton in gossamer grey, and in tones of nude at Alberta Ferretti. At Dior, meanwhile, there was a different approach, with ruffles tightly packed to create rounded mini skirts, shorts and even tops.

A hint of lace peaking from under a shirt for spring 2026, by Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

For anyone hoping to home in on this trend, look to Dolce & Gabbana's stylebook, and let a wisp of lace peak out from an otherwise masculine fit, for a frisson of daring.

80s power move

Saint Laurent embraces the excess of the 1980s power shoulder for spring. Photo: Saint Laurent

Big shoulders are back it seems, bringing with them the heady excess of the 1980s. At Saint Laurent, the power shoulder was on full display, told through silky blouses and leather jackets all with padding that extended far beyond the natural shoulder. Bottega Veneta too embrace a wider silhouette, with coats tailored for extra width, and at Stella McCartney it was all about Miami Vice-style oversized blouson jackets.

Roomy trousers and extra wide shoulders seen at Roksanda. Photo: Roksanda

A new generous outline was evident as trench coats at both Chloe and Givenchy, while Roksanda also got on board with her tailored suit with plumped up shoulders and roomy harem pants. Keeping things modern with new touches was Roksanda with a clutch sporting fringing that stretched to the floor.

The patchwork skirt

Bookish grey, heavy lace and ruffles of lemony-yellow make up with skirt at Prada. Photo: Prada

With its overtures of the handmade, there is something wonderfully low-key about the patchwork skirt trend, which looks set to be huge in 2026. Prada presented skirts pieced together from seemingly dislocated panels of bookish grey, heavy lace and ruffles in a pretty shade of lemony yellow. Fendi's version was tone-on-tone, with a punchy turquoise pencil skirt softened with a frill of light blue pleats.

This is an idea that feels very individual, and is a beautiful way to stand out from the crowd.

A sleek turquoise skirt at Fendi is softened with a piece of sheer blue fabric. Photo: Fendi

Simone Rocha, meanwhile, leaned into her girly-ness, with a hooped skirt made from different pieces of sheer floral fabrics. At the other end of this scale was Maison Margiela, which paired its mouth grills with a draped pencil skirt in different floral fabrics, like layers of old wallpapers.

Artisanal touches

Bright yellow and orange at Miu Miu describe a colourful springtime. Photo: Miu Miu

Another side of fashion's new rebellion is a yearning for something beyond mass production sameness. Countless runways included elements that could only have been made by hand, with deliberate intent. Fashion has always been about hand work skills, but this season saw evening wear surfaces on day time staples. Loewe smothering a pair of orange jeans in microscopic fringing, while Miu Miu created a utilitarian apron from roundalls of yellow crochet.

At Dior, a pale dress was seemingly made from sheer petals, while another seems woven from great loops of ribbon, just as Stella McCartney used faux feathers spun from some clever new technology.

Faux feathers on display at Stella McCartney's show during Paris Fashion Week. EPA

The message was pretty straightforward. Yes, machine-made clothes are cheaper, but nothing can outshine the timeless beauty of the handmade, and the ingenuity of people.

If this trend speaks to you, getting on board can be as simple as wearing a vintage costume jewellery brooch during the day (vintage brooches are definitely a micro trend) or tucking an embroidered scarf into a neck line. Wearing a piece of Palestinian tatreez (cross stitch) embroidery is ideal, as it chimes deeply in this region, while supporting women in the West Bank who create the unique design for a living.

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Related

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

Rock in a Hard Place: Music and Mayhem in the Middle East

Orlando Crowcroft

Zed Books

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Secret%20Kingdom%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Drummond%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlyla%20Browne%2C%20Alice%20Parkinson%2C%20Sam%20Everingham%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb %3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5