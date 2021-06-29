Scarlett Johansson to launch 'clean, accessible' beauty line in 2022

Scarlett Johansson is set to join the ranks of A-list stars branching into the beauty business.

Following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba, the actress announced she will launch a beauty line, which is expected to hit shelves next year.

The Black Widow star, 36, has not yet revealed the name of her company, but announced it will launch in 2022.

"I've been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child," Johansson told WWD fashion and beauty website.

"My mother instilled in me a passion for self-care from my early teenage years. Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty."

Scarlett Johansson, left, will next be seen on screen in Marvel's 'Black Widow'. Courtesy Marvel

The actress has previously fronted campaigns for L'Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana's fragrances and cosmetics.

Her brand will be funded by private investment firm The Najafi Companies, which also backed beauty companies by two fellow actresses: Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty range and Millie Bobby Brown's line Florence by Mills.

Johansson is teaming up with Kate Foster, who has worked on beauty lines for Victoria's Secret and Juicy Couture, to found the brand.

"I met Scarlett almost two years ago. She shared her brand vision with me and right away, I was thinking about how we could turn it into a reality," Foster told WWD.

"It has been an incredible experience working alongside her and we are thrilled to have the support and partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential."

No further details have yet been shared on what the line might contain, such as whether it will be skincare or cosmetic-based, but Foster promised the brand "fills a void in the market and addresses a true consumer need".

Johansson follows the likes of American singer Halsey, who launched her make-up line About-Face earlier this year, as well as superstar Rihanna, whose multi billion-dollar Fenty Beauty brand was first released in 2017.