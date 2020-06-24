New InnerFight gym to open in Dubai's Studio City

The man who ran 30 marathons in 30 days is opening a new gym in Dubai, it has been announced.

Marcus Smith, the extreme athlete, who, in 2018, was hit by a lorry while cycling in Fujairah, has revealed plans to open a new InnerFight fitness club on Wednesday, July 1.

The 650-square-metre facility will be located in Olivara Residences and Park, Studio City, and will feature two gym floors, a yoga studio, outdoor swimming pool and a paleo-inspired cafe.

Extreme athlete Marcus Smith is behind InnerFight fitness club

The class schedule will run from 5.30am to 9pm, with sessions on functional fitness, circuit training, weightlifting, gymnastics, obstacle course racing, endurance and yoga. Personal training, nutrition coaching and mentoring programmes will also be available.

“We have also tweaked our programmes to cater to a larger demographic that includes more women and children, which is super-cool for us,” Smith said in a statement.

'The last three months have been hugely challenging'

This new location will replace Smith's old facility, which was based in Al Quoz and was forced to permanently close in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he’s still optimistic about his brand’s new home.

“Moving into a residential community with our community-based fitness model is super-exciting,” he said. “There are a number of people in the area that weren’t able to travel to our old location, but are now able to join as we are right on their doorstep."

“The last three months have been hugely challenging, and we certainly weren’t spared from it. I had to make the difficult decision to end our lease agreement early and move out of the gym in order to pay my team’s salaries.

"It’s been a hard road for a lot of people, so I am looking forward to welcoming our community back and giving them the support they need."

What's the deal at InnerFight?

Smith founded the company InnerFight about 12 years ago, to help people develop their fitness through functional strength, conditioning classes and endurance coaching. He’s also the founder of paleo meal delivery service Smith St Paleo, which is what the cafe at the new gym will be based on.

“We’ve expanded our product range in the cafe to include coffee, smoothies and smoothie bowls,” Smith added.

For now, InnerFight is offering a summer package deal to new members of Dh4,200, which includes: three months of unlimited access to classes; six seminars covering nutrition, goal setting, heat training, running, family fitness and endurance sports; a monthly body analysis and consultation with a coach; 20 per cent off InnerFight apparel; and 10 per cent off a meal plan.

Class packages are also available, with prices starting from Dh595 for five sessions.

The gym will adhere to UAE government guidelines regarding safety measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19. This includes regular sanitisation and a 10-minute break between classes in order to disinfect shared spaces.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat's paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. "We've invited local resident arists, we'll have spray cans at the ready," says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority's tax collection efforts". The scheme's first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Mobile phone packages comparison

The Gandhi Murder 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation

34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder

7 - million dollars, the film's budget

